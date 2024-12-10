Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed outrage over the lathi charge on Swami Basava Mrutyunjaya Mahaswami and leaders of the Panchamasali community near Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi during their protest on Tuesday.

The agitation by the Panchmasali Lingayats community turned violent after a mob pelted stones at the police and attempted to lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

The police stopped thousands of protesters on their way to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, warning them that they wouldn't be allowed to march any further.

The agitators threw stones and footwear at the police personnel after which police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Later, in a media statement over the issue, the Union Minister said, "It is extremely unfortunate that the Congress government in Karnataka has chosen to act like Adolf Hitler to suppress the struggle of the Panchamasali community.

"The disgraceful treatment of revered seers like Swami Basava Mrutyunjaya Mahaswamiji, the Jagadguru of the Panchamasali community, has deeply hurt me. This is a 'Stone Age mindset government,' and I condemn it strongly," Kumaraswamy said.

He further stated, "The revered seer and community leaders have repeatedly appealed to the government regarding their demands, but the government remained deaf and negligent. The brutal police repression on the peaceful protestors, including the seer, community leaders, and the people, is unacceptable and condemnable."

Kumaraswamy warned, "If the government itself tries to disrupt peace, it must bear full responsibility. The government must immediately apologise to the revered seer and the community, and take urgent steps to address their demands."

Calling CM Siddaramaiah a "dictator," the Union minister criticised his administration, labeling it a "Tughlaq government" for its oppressive actions.

Sources said that ten people were injured in the incident. However, an official statement in this regard was yet to be made.

One of the protestors reportedly fell sick due to the commotion.

Several policemen also sustained injuries during the incident, according to sources.

