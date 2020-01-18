In a nerve-racking incident, a woman's burnt body, tied to a cot, was recovered from a village in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Friday (January 18). The woman was probably shot as three empty cartridges were also retrieved from the site of the incident.

The body was recovered by villagers near a tubewell on the outskirts of the village yesterday evening. The woman is yet to be identified by the police.

"We are collecting DNA samples to ascertain her identity," senior police officer Laxmi Niwas Mishra told NDTV.

It is not clear if the woman was also sexually assaulted.

The Uttar Pradesh police stated that they will try to identify the woman as soon as possible and make arrests in the case.

In another similar incident, the dead body of a young woman, without clothes, was found near a forest in eastern Uttar Pradesh Bahraich district.

The girl's face although burnt is recognizable, police said.

"The body of the 20-year-old woman was found with out clothes in a forest area in a village in Bahraich. There are burn injuries on her face," said Ravindra Singh, ASP, Rural, Bahraich Police.

