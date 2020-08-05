Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson became the most beloved couple after they both featured as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in Twilight saga movie. Stephenie Meyer has now released the fifth book of the Twilight saga and director Catherine Hardwicke thinks that a new Twilight movie would be a great thing.

Stephenie Meyer released the fifth book, Midnight Sun, on August 4, 2020. The book is not a follow-up book or a spin-off but rather it is the same story told from Edward Cullen's point of view, instead of Bella's.

While speaking to HollywoodLife, Catherine, who directed the 2008 Twilight movie, revealed that turning Midnight Sun into a feature-length movie would be a great idea. Catherine added that when they started working on the very first part, Stephenie had written the first five chapters and revealed the content of it to Robert Pattinson.

"I think it could be great. It was kind of fun because when we started on Twilight she had written the first five chapters of it. So she told Robert [Pattinson] and I about it and said, 'Would you guys want to read it? Because maybe it'll help Rob as he develops his character.'"

The acclaimed director further revealed how the first five chapters of Midnight Sun got leaked and the author shelved the idea but resumed it after all these years.

"We got to read those five chapters, which, of course, ended up being leaked. So everybody got to read that. I think it's fascinating when you're seeing it from a whole different perspective. I think that's fun. It would be so cool."

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's view on the new Twilight movie:

This is apparently not the very first time when the reports of a new Twilight movie has surfaced online. We have covered extensively in the past as what Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson think about reprising their roles in a new Twilight movie.

Following the success of Twilight, Robert Pattinson moved on to make several big-budget movies. He is all set to star as Batman in the upcoming DC movie.

Whereas, Kristen Stewart chose to star in several indie movies. Most recently, she starred in Charlie's Angels movie.