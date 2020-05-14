Robert Pattinson is all set to star in Christopher Nolan's Tenet movie and Matt Reeves' The Batman movie. Prior to Robert, it was Ben Affleck who was supposed to star in a standalone Batman movie but Twilight star has now opened up as to why he chose to star in this DC movie.

While talking with GQ from his current staying place in London, Robert Pattinson was asked why he chose to star in The Batman movie. As per the interviewer, Christopher Nolan has already worked on three wonderful Batman movies and Batman is an archetype as it is a character to be played.

Robert, who starred in some amazing movies like Remember Me, Good Time, and most recently in The Lighthouse, stated that there is some downside to playing the role that has been portrayed by several actors in the past. Over the years, Bruce Wayne aka Batman was played by Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, George Clooney, and others. But for Pattinson, there is an upside to it as well.

"It's fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You've seen this sort of lighter version, you've seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where's my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it's a legacy part, right? I like that."

In addition to this, Pattinson talked about the legacy part in detail as to how people passionately take care of things before they even happen. One can even pushback the anticipation of the same and it is "different from when you're doing apart and there's a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it's, I don't know... It makes you a little kind of spicy."

Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie:

When it was announced that Tenet movie star Robert Pattinson will go on to star as Bruce Wayne, several fans took to social media platforms to show their disdain. Many even suggested that Ben Affleck did not get a proper chance to show his skills. However, there were many who agreed to Warner Bros.'s decision to cast Robert Pattinson as Gotham's vigilante.

In The Batman movie, Robert Pattinson's character is neither an experienced superhero who has put several bag guys behind the bar nor a beginning crime fighter. As per director Matt Reeves:

"I just felt like well, what I'd love to do is to get a version of this Batman character where he's not yet fully formed. Where there's something to do in this context with who that guy would be in this world today and to ground him in all of these broken ways. Because at the end of the day, this guy is doing all of this to deal with trauma in his past."

Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. Twilight fans will also get to see Robert in Christopher Nolan's Tenet movie which is scheduled to release in July 2020.