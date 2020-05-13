Plot details of Christopher Nolan's most-anticipated Tenet movie are still under wraps by Warner Bros. but as per a recent leak, the movie might deal with Cold War with space-time manipulation.

Just like any other Christopher Nolan's movie, fans from around the world are eagerly waiting to see the very next trailer of Tenet movie. Details of the upcoming international espionage movie are still under the wrap but as per the book, currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Tenet movie is Nolan's next Quantum Cold War project.

The plot details are right in the title of the book: "The Secrets of Tenet: Inside Christopher Nolan's Quantum Cold War." The book's description suggests that Nolan's Tenet movie is "guaranteed to linger in the imagination long into the future...and perhaps the past."

As we all know that time plays a very important role in all of Nolan's projects. When we talk about Quantum Cold War, the imagination of a physics enthusiast can run wild — are the characters going to travel back in time to stop the World War III or are the characters going into the future to learn how to stop the Nuclear War that would eventually destroy the world?

There are a lot of questions and speculations swirling around Christopher Nolan's Tenet movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Tenet Release Date:

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, several big-budget movies have been pushed to later dates by studios. However, Nolan's Tenet movie is scheduled for a July 17, 2020 debut in IMAX. If the movie releases in July by Warner Bros., then it would be Nolan's fifth film to be released on the third weekend of July.

After the Coronavirus pandemic, all the movie theatres and amusement parks are closed for public viewing. If Tenet releases in July, then it would be the very first movie of this budget to get a theatrical release amid COVID-19 pandemic. Many have even noted that no release date has ever seen this much pressure currently placed on Robert Pattinson's Tenet movie.

Apart from this, the movie has a production budget of $205 million. If we compare the budget to previous movies made by the acclaimed director then Inception was made against a budget of $160 million, Interstellar had $165 million budget, and Dunkirk was made under $150 million. This makes Tenet Nolan's most expensive original movie.