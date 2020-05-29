https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/703796/twilight-7-things-you-didnt-know-about-movie.jpg IBTimes UK

Twilight movie star Kristen Stewart became the talk of the town when she came out as a lesbian. She was previously in a committed relationship with her co-star Robert Pattinson and it made headlines when she revealed her sexual preference. Stewart once revealed that she was told to hide her sexuality in order to win the mainstream Hollywood movie roles.

The entertainment world has grown a lot in the last decade. The movie and television industry has become more acceptable than it was back in the '60s or '70s. Following the #MeToo movement, celebrities have become more vocal about the things they were forced to do in order to sustain this line of business.

Kristen Stewart is one such actress who has proved herself by working in several indie movies that enhanced her skills as an actress. She was once in a happy relationship with The Batman star Robert Pattinson but they both parted ways after a cheating scandal. Following this, she dated Alicia Cargile, SoKo, St. Vincent, and Stella Maxwell.

As per our previous report, Kristen Stewart is reportedly in a relationship with Dylan Meyer, who confirmed their romance on an Instagram post.

However, the road to success was not easy for Kristen Stewart. As per an earlier interview with Harper's Bazaar, she was told not to hold her girlfriend's hands in public if she needs to star in some big movie projects.

"I was informed by an old-school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don't like you, and they don't like that you date girls, and they don't like that you don't identify as a quote-unquote 'lesbian,' but you also don't identify as a quote-unquote 'heterosexual.' And people like to know stuff, so what the f**k are you?"

Kristen Stewart's upcoming movies:

After starring as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart went on to star in the fantasy film, Snow White and the Huntsman. She then opted to work on independent productions for the next few years. In 2014, she appeared in Camp X-Ray and Still Alice. She then stars in a supernatural thriller Personal Shopper and even made her directorial debut with the 2017 short film Come Swim.

Kristen Stewart returned to mainstream Hollywood with leading roles in Underwater and Charlie's Angels.

Kristen will next star in Happiest Season — an LGBT holiday romance film directed by Clea DuVall, slated to release on November 25, 2020.