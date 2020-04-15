Twilight movie star Kristen Stewart is currently dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The couple has been together since last summer and now Meyer has made their relationship Instagram official.

Robert Pattinson's former girlfriend turned 30 on Thursday last week and Dylan Meyer took the opportunity to post the couple's first Instagram photo on her social media platform.

"It's my absolute favorite person birthday and I'm wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her," Meyer wrote. "It's a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s**t on fire."

Kristen Stewart has been fairly open about her feelings for the people she has dated in her life. She once stated that she has been deeply in love with everyone she has ever dated.

"I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of," she said back in 2017.

After splitting with Pattinson, she started dating SoKo and then she was in a rumored relationship with Alice Cargile.

For a brief moment, Kristen's name was also linked with Cara Delvingne's ex-girlfriend St. Vincent. As of now, Kristen Stewart is romantically involved with Dylan Meyer. According to some sources Kristen is very happy with Dylan.

"Kristen isn't holding back at all and loves being with her," the source told E!. "They are moving quickly and always together."

Kristen Stewart's upcoming projects:

Charlie's Angels movie star Kristen Stewart has some interesting projects lined up for the coming months.

After starring in political thriller movie Seberg, Stewart starred in science fiction drama movie, Underwater. The movie follows a group of scientists at the bottom of the ocean who encounter a group of creatures. The movie received mixed responses but fans praised Stewart's performance as Norah Price.

Kristen Stewart will be next seen in Clea DuVall's romantic comedy movie, Happiest Season. The movie will follow the story of Abby and her girlfriend Harper whose lives take an unexpected turn after Abby decides to propose to Harper during the latter's family's annual holiday party.

Happiest Season is scheduled to release on November 25, 2020. Fans are hoping that by then the entire world will come back to normal after the Coronavirus pandemic and they will get to enjoy the movies in the theatres like before.