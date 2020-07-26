TVS has finally launched its Zest 110 in BS6 guise at Rs 59,925 for what it calls "Himalayan Highs Series" and Rs 61,425 for what it refers to as "Matte Series". No, the Himalayan Highs Series Zest 110 isn't equipped with off-road tyres, long-travel suspension, etc. Those goodies (and a lot more) are reserved for the company's rally NTorq. The Himalayan Highs Series is essentially the solitary turquoise-blue scooter. That's it. The matte series on the other hand gives you five colour options: matte black, matte blue, matte yellow, matte red, and matte purple.

TVS Zest 110 BS6: What's New?

1) Fuel injection: TVS calls it ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection), and claims that it has enhanced the scooter's overall performance, fuel economy, and "smoothness" too. TVS also claims that it has best-in-class acceleration. We shall verify these claims as and when we get a test unit.

2) Reduced horsepower, increased torque: TVS has shared the new numbers—7.8 PS and 8.8 Nm. However, it hasn't shared the rpms at which the BS6 Zest 110 makes that peak power and torque. Just so you know, the BS4 scooter used to produce 8 PS at 7,500 rpm and 8.4 Nm of at 5,500 rpm. Do keep checking their website; the new figures should be updated shortly. The engine continues to be a 110 cc unit, of course.

TVS Zest 110 BS6 Features and Specifications

TVS claims that the Zest 110 comes with best-in-class under-seat storage of 19 liters, and that even its ride and handling characteristics are superior, thanks to its telescopic front suspension and hydraulic rear mono-shock. The company also mentions that the Zest 110's wider seat and easy-to-use center stand are designed to offer maximum comfort to the rider. TVS also says that the Zest 110's durable tubeless tyres provide a sturdy grip even on slippery surfaces. Well, we shall verify all of these claims as well when we get a review unit.

Overall, other than the addition of fuel injection, there are no other major changes made to the scooter. It retains the previous version's 10-inch wheels, drum brakes (110 mm front and 130 mm rear), 760 mm seat height (great for shorter riders!), 4.9 L fuel tank, and LED tail lamp.

Competition: TVS Zest 110 vs Honda Activa 6G vs Hero Pleasure Plus vs TVS Jupiter

The Zest 110 faces the biggest competition from its non-identical twin—the Jupiter. However, the latter is comparatively expensive: Rs 63,102, Rs 65,102, and Rs 69,602 are the prices of Jupiter's three variants. The equally threatening Honda Activa 6G is again a comparatively expensive proposition: Rs 65,419 and Rs 66,919 are the prices of its two variants. No, none of the 6G variants get you complimentary internet. Not yet.

The Hero Pleasure Plus is another 110 cc contender, which also happens to be the cheapest of the lot: Rs 55,600 and Rs 57,600 are the prices of its two variants.

All prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom, Delhi.