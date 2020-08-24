One more two-wheeler in India has discarded the conventional starter motor and it's the new Jupiter ZX Disc variant launched by TVS Motor Company today at Rs 69,052. Let me reiterate that the Jupiter "ZX Disc" is a new variant (in fact it's so new that it's not even listed on the website yet), and only this variant (as of now, at least) gets the feature which TVS is referring to as i_TOUCHstart. The other variants listed on the TVS website are: Jupiter (Rs 63,102), Jupiter ZX (Rs 65,102), and Jupiter Classic (Rs 69,602). All prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom, Delhi.

2020 TVS Jupiter Technology and Features

TVS says that i_TOUCHstart provides a silent and instant start minus the cranking noise, making it ideal for repeated starts in stop-go traffic. The company also claims that it improves battery life and that it's essentially a maintenance-free system. It employs an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) system like in the Honda Grazia 125 (Honda calls it ACG or AC Generator), that not only charges your scooter's battery but also rotates the flywheel SILENTLY to start the engine for you. Sneaking out from the house without alarming the parents would be a cinch for the youngsters now. What would make it even easier is the new all-in-one lock to operate the ignition, steering lock, seat lock, and fuel tank cap with a single keyhole. This feature though is available in the non-ISG variants as well.

2020 TVS Jupiter Engine and Equipment

All Jupiter variants, including the latest ZX Disc, are equipped with the same 110cc engine with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology and make 5.88 kW (8 bhp) of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. TVS claims that the BS6 Jupiter variants deliver 15 per cent better fuel economy. Also, the rear shock absorbers are now adjustable for preload. All variants come with LED headlamp, LED taillamp, 2-litre front utility box, 21-litre underseat storage, dual-side handle lock, tubeless tyres, maintenance-free battery, alloy wheels, and a few other features.

2020 TVS Jupiter Colours

TVS Jupiter: Matte Blue, Mystic Gold, Titanium Grey, Matte Silver, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White, and Walnut Brown.

TVS Jupiter ZX: Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

TVS Jupiter ZX Disc: Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue, and Royal Wine.

TVS Jupiter Classic: Autumn Brown, Sunlit Ivory, and Indiblue.