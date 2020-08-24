It has been three years since noted journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead and the nation still hasn't forgotten the cold-blooded killing. Another incident of a journalist being shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has come to light. The shocking incident took place on Monday night at around 9.45 p.m. when miscreants brutally thrashed the Hindi news channel journalist.

The victim, identified as Ratan Singh, was killed at the residence of the village head in Phephana. Singh died on the spot after as many as 6 miscreants attacked him before shooting him.

"Ratan Singh, a journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45). We are investigating the case," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav told PTI.

Singh was a journalist with Sahara Samay channel. Following the shootout, police force from many police stations arrived at the spot. Additional Superintendent of Police was also on the spot. According to local reports, the village head is also involved in the murder. The motive behind the killing remains unknown, but police suspect some old dispute. The investigation is underway.