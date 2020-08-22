The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot dead five suspected Pakistani intruders along the International Border in Punjab. Officials said the incident took place in the early hours when BSF personnel spotted some movement across the fence in Tarn Taran district.

A senior official said, "Alert troops of the 103rd battalion noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the IB" in Tarn Taran district."

Intensive search operation underway

When asked to stop, the intruders fired at BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Subsequently, five intruders were shot dead, the BSF officer said. Another BSF official said the incident happened around 4.45 am.

An intensive search operation along the front is underway. The intruders were challenged and subsequently shot dead in an exchange of fire. The area has been cordoned off and a search has been launched to retrieve the third body, officials said. It is not clear whether the intruders were terrorists or drug smugglers.