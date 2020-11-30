Amid the rise in sexual assault and casting couch cases in Bollywood over the last few years, several actors have bravely come out in the open and have reported about these incidents.

According to news agency ANI, a television and web series actress has accused casting director, Ayush Tiwari of rape, on the pretext of marriage. Citing a police official posted at Versova police station, the agency reported that the actress alleged that Tiwari raped her over a period of two years on the pretext of marriage.

When was the FIR lodged?

The agency claims that the complaint was registered on November 26, but the accused is yet to be arrested. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

As per reports in PTI, Versova's senior police inspector Raghvendra Thakur said, "We have registered the FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape). No arrest has been made. We are investigating the case.

The official said that the FIR was registered last week after the actress applied to Versova police station here, accusing the casting director of raping her at various locations in the city after promising to marry her.

TV actor claims

The actress said that the accused raped her at multiple locations in Mumbai after promising to marry her. They both have known each other for the last two years.

However, the actor has claimed that she filed a complaint on 16 November, but the police registered the case on November 25.