In a shocking incident, popular actor Vijay Raaz was reportedly arrested on Monday by the Gondia police allegedly for molesting a female crew member.

Vijay Raaz was arrested in molestation case

According to a report in Mid-Day, Raaz was arrested from a hotel in Gondia in Maharashtra. The actor was arrested for allegedly molesting a female co-star on the sets of the film Sherni, which was being shot in Madhya Pradesh, said police officials.

Actor Vijay Raaz (file pic) was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered: Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VfHoSXbJ7T — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

The actor gets bail

The popular Bollywood actor was later granted bail by a local court.

On the work front

Raaz was seen in films like Loot Case and Gulabo Sitabo this year and had won accolades for his performance as Ranveer Singh's father in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in 2019. The actor made his debut in Ram Gopal Varma's Jungle in 2000 and became popular after an appearance in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding.