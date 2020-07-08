Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has given birth to many conspiracy theories around his demise that are not only absurd and insensitive but also disrespectful towards the deceased actor. From blaming nepotism for actor's depression to calling it a murder, Bollywood celebrities have been cashing in on Sushant's death, wherein many people have been calling it a publicity gimmick.

And this time around, television actor Tarun Khanna, who is known for playing the role of Lord Shiva in Devi Aadi Parashakti, has given his two cents on Sushant's death saying that he was murdered. He also said that an accomplished actor like Sushant didn't have any particular reason to end his life.

He also questioned Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for their silence over Sushant's death and not demanding a CBI inqury. He said that Sushant is being ignored because he was an outsider. "God forbid, if something like this happened to Ranbir, Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh, you think there wouldn't be a CBI enquiry?" Tarun said in the video.

He also clarified that he didn't know Sushant well and neither has ever met any of his family members. He said that he felt like talking about it since Sushant was one of the TV actors who made it big in the film industry and everybody looked up to him as an inspiration.

Tarun then went on to lambast Sushant's close friend Sandip Singh for giving clean chits to those who are being questioned for allegedly forcing Sushant into depression.

