The sudden and unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the entire nation. The media started with speculations, social media had its own share of blame-game through the hit-and-miss method and Salman Khan soon was held responsible for it all. Reasoning and rationality took a backseat.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta tells us how it all worked around. He shared his two cents with the media, "To say that Salman Khan was responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's end is as ridiculous as saying, Pakistan sent cyclone Nisarga to India, or Shah Rukh Khan was responsible for the Rajput revolt against 'Padmavat'. It's a wonder that nobody is blaming Salman for Deepika Padukone's mental depression."

He further added, "The negative voices must understand, like the rest of the actor-producers, Salman is in the business of selling dreams by making and acting in films. It's absolutely pathetic to baselessly drag his name into a suicide case.

Had this happened in the USA, Salman could have filed a defamation suit of hundreds of millions of dollars against the perpetrators of falsehood and lies uttered with ulterior motives. Shame on yellow journalism for propagating the theory."

Social media is increasingly and wrongly become a breeding ground for strange and fake stories. Citizens of the nation have to understand how fake stories that lead to wrong perceptions affect people life long.