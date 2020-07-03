After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, people have gone berserk on social media and had been busy making absurd claims over his suicide. A few days before Sushant hanged himself in his apartment, his former manager Disha Salian had died after falling from a high rise apartment in Malad.

While many people have been demanding CBI to probe Sushant's death, a certain news report has now claimed that Sooraj Pancholi had impregnated Disha Salian and Sushant was reportedly trying to save her from him.

The news soon started making rounds of social media and without verifying the facts, people trained their guns at Sooraj and brought up his connection with Jiah Khan's death.

"#SoorajPancholi WTF..

First it's Jiah Khan ...now this girl

- Dishaa saliyan

still how many are there behind the scenes, whose lives got ruined by this asshole Sooraj Pancholi.. #BoycottBollywoodNepotism #JusticeforSSR

:- Fuck off criminal #SoorajPancholi," a Twitter user wrote sharing a screenshot of the said news report.

Sooraj Pancholi rubbishes news reports

However, Sooraj has debunked the report and called it 'disgusting, inappropriate and insensitive'. He said he doesn't even know how Disha looked like and didn't know her at all.

"I don't even know Disha. I never met her in my life. I only knew about her after her death, and then later Sushant's death, that too through social media. I'd never interacted, don't know what she even looked like," Sooraj Pancholi was quoted as saying by Beyond Bollywood.

Sooraj called such reports as a disrespect to the deceased. "It is inappropriate to talk [like this] about people who are no longer there. Think about the girl's family, her brother and sister, and what they are going through right now. It is disheartening not because they are writing about me but you are writing this about someone who is not there anymore," he said.

He further added, "People who have nothing to do have written it like a movie script. It looks like a script that has gone wrong. I feel I'll be wasting my time if I give a statement to something as disgusting, inappropriate and insensitive as that."