Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to speculation and controversy. However, nobody will forget the actor, especially his fans whose lives he touched not only with his performances but his actions. Now, a lookalike of the actor's is getting much attention online.

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike has been going viral in a recent video, where he bears a striking resemblance to the actor. Even as the video gains traction, many fans suggest that there will only ever be 'one' like the actor.

Lookalike Sachin Tiwari's resemblance to late actor

We find lookalikes of different actors all the time. Often a Bollywood actor's lookalike gets attention if they bear enough resemblance to the actor, and rarely get noticed. Some actors like Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan and others have been known to have many lookalikes who've made a career off of that.

Sushant Singh Rajput too has a lookalike who is only now getting attention. A video of his on Facebook has been making the rounds becoming a point of conversation. The lookalike Sachin Tiwari has been noticed due to his close resemblance to the late actor.

After watching the video, many netizens took to the platform to share their views. Some missed the actor, and the video reminded them of the loss. Some felt that Tiwari does resemble the actor to an extent. Fans said, "SSR is unique....only creation of the God.... But good to this man."

Some said he was 'no match' to SSR as well, "There is and there was only one Sushant...no one can replace him..never." Fans recalled the actor's smile and the actor's grace and charm as well. What the video does remind many of though is the loss of a great actor. A loss that might never truly be forgotten.