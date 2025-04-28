Sajid Khan has often made it to the headlines because of his behavior; he has been accused of sexual harassment multiple times. Several actresses over the years have come out and alleged the director of severe misconduct, and he was even named during the MeToo Movement. Recently, television star Navin Bole spoke about how Sajid Khan mistreated her when she had gone to meet the director for work. She spoke about how the director had asked her to take her clothes off, and she had somehow managed to make a narrow escape from the entire scenario.

In an interview with Subhojit Ghosh for his YouTube channel, the Ishqbaaz actress opened up about how and when the incident took place. She mentioned that the director who had invited her home to discuss work projects had taken undue advantage of the scenario and made inappropriate demands. Navin clearly stated that Sajid is someone she would never want to meet again in her life.

Talking to Ghosh, Navin revealed, "There is this terrible, terrible man who I would never want to meet in my life called Sajid Khan. He really pushed the envelope when it came to disrespecting women. I was really excited when he called me, and then he said, 'Why don't you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie? I need to see how comfortable you are in your body! I am talking about 2004, 2006."

In the same conversation, she mentioned that this occurred during the casting of 'Heyy Baby', a film which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh. She spoke about how when she had denied stripping, the director had questioned her as to why she was uncomfortable with it when she is okay with wearing a bikini on stage.

Navin said, "Thankfully, I had someone waiting for me downstairs. I did not know how to reply and he said, Why?' You wear a bikini on stage? So what is the problem? It is all t*s and a*s in his language! You can come and sit here comfortably, be yourself."

Talking about her narrow escape, she mentioned, "I did not know what to say and I said that I will need to go home and get into a bikini if that is what you want to see and I cannot strip right now. Somehow, I managed to get out of that place. He must have called me, not exaggerating, at least 50 times to ask where I have reached and why I was not coming."

Earlier in 2018, Sajid had been accused of sexual harassment by actress Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra, and journalist Karishma Upadhyay during the ongoing #MeToo Movement. Fans had strictly objected when the director appeared as a contestant on one of the recent seasons of the television show Big Boss, and also are not in much favour of him being a part of his sister, director Farah Khan's, YouTube channel.