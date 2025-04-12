Farah Khan's vlogs are an absolute hit on YouTube, the director's channel has 1.47 million subscribers. Netizens love the vlogs that she puts forth, whether it is cooking with a popular celebrity or giving a celebrity's house tour, her vlogs feature a lot of fun and frolic. However, what her fans like the most is the relationship that she shares with her cook, Dilip. In a very short span of time, Dilip has become the talk of the internet, his comic timing and his fun nature are well-appreciated by viewers. Recently, Farah hinted at how much she must be paying Dilip.

Farah's latest vlog features actor Sunny Singh and unlike her other vlogs which are usually shot at either her house or the celebrity's house- this one was shot at Chef Vikas Khanna's studio kitchen. The vlog started off with Dilip as per usual complaining about the state of the air conditioner in Farah's kitchen. To which, Farah gave her usual sassy response by saying, "You've got money to renovate the house but not to fix the AC?"

The entire vlog has some hilarious, laugh-out-loud moments including the one where Dilip confuses Sunny Singh with Sunny Deol and asks him, "Apke dhai kilo ke haath nahi hai?" which is a good old reference from the iconic film Gadar. Dilip also very honestly mentioned that he has not watched any of Sunny Singh's works but has only seen Deol's 'Gadar'.

Sunny had arrived at the shoot with his own cook, Rohit. The four of them then go on to whip up lassi and paneer bhurji. Towards the end of the shoot, Sunny tried his luck in teaching Dilip a bit of Punjabi so that he could ask for a salary hike from Farah in a different and newer way. Dilip gets into action immediately and asks Farah for the hike. Sunny then goes on to ask Farah about how much has she been paying Dilip for all this time.

In response to this Farah on camera mentioned to Sunny, "Agar mai tereko bolungi na iski pagaar kitni hai, toh Rohit tereko chhor ke mere paas aajayega (If I tell you how much his salary is, then Rohit will leave you and come to me)!"