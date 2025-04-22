Bigg Boss 18 contestant Yamini Malhotra brought a spark of drama to the last season, but not many know that her professional journey began far from the glamour of showbiz. A qualified dentist by education, Yamini always had a passion for the performing arts. During her school days, she actively participated in drama competitions, which eventually led her to pursue acting after completing her BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery).

She made her acting debut in August 2016 with the Punjabi film Main Teri Tu Mera and has been steadily building her career since. Viewers recently saw a different side of her in Bigg Boss 18, where she earned praise for her emotional resilience and authenticity.

Currently, Yamini is spending quality time with her family. In a candid interaction with International Business Times India, she reflects on her journey from dentistry to entertainment, shares insights from the Bigg Boss house, and gives a glimpse into what's next.

Excerpts from the interview

IBT: From being a dentist to an actor, how did the transition happen?

Yamini Malhotra: Since childhood, I was always actively involved in dramatics, but it was always seen as just a hobby. I never imagined it could become a full-fledged profession. My parents wanted me to become a doctor, so I studied dentistry and even began practicing. Later, I also enrolled in an LLB program, wanting to study further.

It was during my LLB days that I got an offer for an advertisement. That was the turning point, and there's been no looking back since. My parents had one vision for me, but destiny and God had something else planned. I truly believe my career has been chosen by God. He saw my passion and potential and placed opportunities in my path. I feel like I'm God's child, and things happened very organically for me.

IBT: What challenges did you face at the start of your career?

Yamini Malhotra: Settling in Mumbai was tough. I didn't know anyone and had no Godfather in the industry. But over time, I met some genuinely good people who believed in me and gave me work.

While the industry is often criticised for things like the casting couch, I have also seen the positive side. By God's grace, I've mostly had good experiences. I've been blessed with amazing casting directors and filmmakers who have supported me along the way.

IBT: How was your journey in Bigg Boss?

Yamini Malhotra: It was amazing—a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Honestly, I would love to go back and relive every single moment. I hope the Bigg Boss team gives me another chance someday to do the show from day one, not just as a wild card. There's so much more I feel I could've done had I entered from the beginning. As a wild card, there are limitations, especially in terms of screen time. I'd love a second chance to play the full game and show my complete potential.

IBT: What has been your biggest takeaway from Bigg Boss?

Yamini Malhotra: The love I've received has been overwhelming. More than anything, the show made me realise how emotionally and mentally strong I am. I never knew I had that kind of resilience until I went through the Bigg Boss experience.

IBT: Have you stayed in touch with any of the contestants?

Yamini Malhotra: Yes, I've met many of them after the show. I don't hold grudges, it's not in my nature to carry negative energy. Post the show, everyone has been cordial and graceful. There's no animosity, and that's a wonderful thing.

IBT: There are often rumours that Bigg Boss is scripted. What's your take?



Yamini Malhotra: It's definitely not scripted. We were never given any written scripts. However, certain situations and tasks are created by the makers to stir things up and keep the show engaging.

IBT: What's your take on nepotism in the industry?

Yamini Malhotra: Honestly, I don't have strong views on it. I'm very practical. None of us can choose which family we're born into or who gets what opportunity. What I can control is my career and my choices. Yes, favouritism exists—it's a part of every industry. But I don't believe in complaining about it. I focus on what's in my control and believe that what's meant for me will find its way to me, no matter what.

IBT: What's next for you?

Yamini Malhotra: A lot is happening! Some exciting projects are in the pipeline, and announcements will be made soon at the right time.