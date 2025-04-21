Bollywood actor Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, is making headlines after she recently rescued an abandoned girl in Bareilly.

Khushboo shared a heart-wrenching video on her social media, showing a little girl crying inconsolably. She documented how she saved the child and rushed her to the hospital. In the video, Khushboo comforted the girl, carrying her in her arms, while expressing her frustration over the child's abandonment.

Khushboo clarified that the child had not been abandoned by her parents but was instead kidnapped and later abandoned by the kidnappers.

Khushboo's act of bravery

The incident began when Khushboo, on her usual morning walk, heard faint cries coming from a dilapidated building near her home in Bareilly. Upon investigating, she found a nine-to-ten-month-old infant lying on the ground, crying and visibly injured. Khushboo scaled a wall to reach the child, who was in desperate need of help.

In the video, Khushboo says, "If you are from Bareilly and this is your child, then tell us why you left her in this condition. Shame on such parents!" Her voice is full of emotion and disbelief as she urges people to identify the child. The video ends with a plea: "Please identify and share pictures of the girl."

Khushboo rushed the infant to her home, where she administered first aid and reassured the child, promising to ensure her safety. The police were quickly notified, and the child was later transferred to a district hospital for treatment.

In the caption, she wrote: "Jako rakhe saiyan, maar sake nah koi (Nobody can harm one whom God protects). I hope she will be taken care of by the authorities, and I will ensure that she ends up in the right hands."

Netizens praised Khushboo for her bravery and compassion.

Her sister, Disha Patani, wrote, "You really are the real hero. Bless you both."

Meanwhile, the investigation is underway to identify those responsible for kidnapping and abandoning the infant.

The police have already begun investigating the incident, reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify those responsible for abandoning the infant. Circle Officer (City-I) Pankaj Srivastava confirmed that the police are actively working to bring justice to the innocent child.

Who is Khushboo Patani?

Khushboo Patani, the elder sister of actress Disha Patani, is a former Lieutenant in the Indian Army. She is now a fitness coach, entrepreneur, and counsellor. Khushboo often shares pictures and videos with Disha on her social media. With nearly a million Instagram followers, Khushboo has a significant social media presence of her own.