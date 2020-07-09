Aashka Goradia has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. The actress has been part of various television shows like 'Bigg Boss', 'Baal Veer', 'Naagin', 'Nach Baliye' and many more. On the personal front, Aashka is happily married to Brent Goble.

Did you know, Aashka turned entrepreneur in the year 2018, and launched India's first double stitched 3D eyelashes under the brand 'Renee' which is named after her mother-in-law. She called the first products after close friends and actresses Juhi Parmar and Mouni Roy.



In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Aashka Goradia spills the beans on spending good time with her husband in Goa, the secret to a successful marriage and more.

Experts from the interview:

How are you spending your lockdown time?

While in Goa, we are not experiencing lockdown like other major cities.

You are a fitness freak, what are the exercises that you do every day to keep yourself healthy?

I follow Yoga routine under my husband Brent's guidance, who is a yoga teacher. Also, I feel one doesn't need to be a freak about fitness if they completely understand the benefits of what they are doing; then it becomes a part of your life. We should be freaks about other things. Fitness should come naturally. Yoga makes you overall strong, and I simply use the strength I gain from yoga and put it to pole to get stronger.

You are your husband never fail to give us marriage goals. How do you both manage to keep the spark in a marriage going on?

The spark in our marriage is simply out of being in a state of mind that sets the tone between us. Being calm and together should be effortless. One starts to find equations set after efforts made. It should be natural. A key to a happy successful marriage is your own state of mind, if that is under control, naturally your relationship on just in marriage but otherwise becomes stronger and more understood

On doing more TV shows