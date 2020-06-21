Having an hourglass figure for Bollywood actors have become a mandate. From cardio to pilates to yoga, actors have made various forms of exercises as a part of their routine. Ever since the pandemic broke out, we have seen a spike in cases related to stress and anxiety, its not easy to stay at home for three months and have a balanced head. Over the years, we have seen Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others practice yoga in their daily lives. And now joining the bandwagon is a popular actress Digangana Suryavanshi.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, International Business Times, India, exclusively spoke to the actress Digangana Suryavanshi the actress shared how Yoga has changed her life and made her calmer during the quarantine.

Excerpts from the conversation

Since how many years are you practicing yoga?

I've started practising yoga very recently during the lockdown. Before yoga, initially, I would only do weight training but honestly, yoga and cardio are working great for me.

How has yoga changed your life?

I've seen a great positive change in my strength, stamina and flexibility... I'm happy to have started yoga.

What are the 'asanas' you do regularly?

Pranayam, Chakrasan, Vriksasana are my favourites and I make sure I do it regularly.

How many hours do you devote to Yoga?

Honestly, about fourty minutes and then I continue with cardio.

When you are shooting how do you manage to keep up with your workout regime?

I like to workout before shoots, but sometimes the schedule does get very tight. But then I somehow manage to workout post shoots.

Which is the toughest form of Yoga?

As far as I've known, it would be Ashtanga! But then it's also subjective.

Stress and anxiety is something we all deal with. How does yoga help in calming your mind? Which asana is best to relieve street and anxiety?

Before starting yoga I make sure I do 'Anulom Vilom' (breathing exercise). And I think Pranayam is the best for it. It's really calming!

Which actor inspired you to take up Yoga?

It has to be Miley Cyrus! I've followed her since her Hannah Montana days, and of course her music too.

Following a healthy regime and a balanced diet doesn't require a particular day. Follow a disciplined routine to strengthen your immunity and keep diseases at bay.

Here's wishing a very Happy and healthy International Yoga Day!