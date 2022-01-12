Turkey has reported 74,266 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily figure on record, raising its tally of infections to 10,117,954.

It is the highest daily Covid cases recorded by Turkey on Tuesday. The death toll from the infection rose by 137 to 83,980, while 39,226 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 430,253 tests were conducted on Monday, it said.

Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 57.15 million people in Turkey have received the first doses of the vaccine, while over 51.97 million have had the second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 137.42 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including the third booster jabs.