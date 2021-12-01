The global coronavirus caseload has topped 262.73 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.21 million and vaccination to over 7.99 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 262,735,124 and 5,214,928 respectively. And the total number of vaccine doses administered was 7,992,506,676.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 48,554,890 and 780,140, respectively according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,587,822 infections and 468,980 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,094,459 infections and 614,681 deaths).

Turkey confirms 25,216 daily cases

Turkey has reported 25,216 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,795,588. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 207 to 76,842, while 24,498 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry on Tuesday.

A total of 359,420 tests were conducted on Monday, it added. Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 56.26 million people have received their first dose of vaccine, while more than 50.45 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered more than 120.39 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

Other Countries

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,285,745), Russia (9,468,640), Turkey (8,797,558), France (7,778,575), Iran (6,117,445), Germany (5,881,432), Argentina (5,330,748), Spain (5,164,184) and Colombia (5,069,644), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (293,950), Russia (269,900), Peru (201,144), the UK (145,414), Indonesia (143,830), Italy (133,828), Iran (129,830), Colombia (128,528), France (120,112) and Argentina (116,589).

(With inputs from IANS)