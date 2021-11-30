Tollywood is mourning the death of one of the most powerful writers of recent decades in the form of Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry. The lyricist succumbed to cancer-related complications on Tuesday, November 30.

His journey in the film industry started with Janani Janmabhoomi in 1984 and there was no looking back. He penned songs for most of the big stars in the last four decades. He won 19 Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards in his lifetime.

He wrote over 3,000 songs in his four-decade career and his death will remain a big loss to the Telugu film industry. Sastry's death has been mourned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi. Check out the condolence messages of celebs and politicians:

Narendra Modi: Saddened by the passing away of the outstanding Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. His poetic brilliance and versatility could be seen in several of his works. He made many efforts to popularise Telugu. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.

Venkatesh Daggubati: Disheartened to hear that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu is no more. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. Folded hands

Siddharth: I was blessed to be blessed by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. When I was learning Telugu before my first film, he taught me how to read poetry and I thank him for my love for the Telugu language. What a legendary mind. Deepest condolences. RIP Sastry garu ❤️

Allari Naresh: Deeply saddened by the news that #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu is no more. He has been a part of my career right from the beginning - his words will keep him in our music forever. May his soul rest in peace. Folded hands

Sai Dharam Tej: Wishing one of my favourite lyricist #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu a very happy birthday...I still live by these lines below sir...thank you for instilling faith hope and inspiration in us with words of wisdom...thank you sir Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands

Sreenu Vaitla: Shattered by the news ..

#SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu is a true legend, who enriched Telugu Cinema Literature with versatile and top class lyrics.

I always cherished my association with such a great personality.

Praying for the courage to his family.

Om Shanthi Folded hands

RAm POthineni: Thank you #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu for your unparalleled contribution to our industry. You shall forever be remembered and missed. Honoured to have known you and worked with you. Rest in peace sir. Broken heart

#RAPO

SurenderReddy: Shocked to learn about the demise of legendary lyricist #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu. May his soul rest in peace.

Sree Vishnu: Sad and shocking news for the film fraternity.

Couldn't digest the fact that Legendary lyricist #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu is no more !!

May his soul rest in peace Folded hands

Sudheer Babu: Terrible news for the Telugu community, Telugu literary will never be the same without you, #SiriVennelaSeetharamasastry sir.. You will be missed forever.. Om ShantiFolded hands

Gopichandh Malineni: This is truly heart-wrenching !!!

Couldn't able to believe that #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Gaaru is no more!

May your soul Rest In Peace, sir.

nithiin: Shocked to know about the demise of #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu. Your contribution to music will always be cherished. Rest in Peace, Sir.

G Kishan Reddy: Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of one of the greatest contemporary Telugu poets & lyricists, Sri #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu.

Padma Shri Awardee & a celebrated icon in Telugu Film Industry, his literary works touched many.

Condolences to his family.

Om ShantiFolded hands

Ram Charan: Shocked and saddened to know about the passing of Sirivennela Seetarama Sastry Garu.

His precious words for RRR and Sye Raa are etched in my memory forever.

His contributions to literature and Telugu Cinema is unparalleled. My deepest condolences to his family. Folded hands