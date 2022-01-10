Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took the COVID vaccine precautionary dose as the administration of the Union Territory began administering this dose for frontline workers, healthcare workers, and senior citizens above 60 years of age.

After launching a drive for administering precautionary doses for frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at Gandhi Nagar Hospital in Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor took the jab.

Earlier the Lt Governor said that J&K has started the drive of administering the booster dose of the vaccine to the eligible population including healthcare, frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

"All necessary arrangements should be made for walk-in and registered eligible population", he tweeted.

J&K starts booster dose drive

The Jammu and Kashmir administration began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers, healthcare workers, and senior citizens over 60 years of age with underlying conditions in all the 20 districts.

In his address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the precautionary doses of vaccine will be started for healthcare, frontline workers, and citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities starting January 10, 2022.

The online registration for precaution dose on the Co-WIN platform began on January 8. All health care workers, front-line workers, and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.

Officers directed to active COVID war rooms

Earlier while reviewing the Corona situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor directed the district administrations to gear up preparedness and provide all assistance to healthcare teams.

The Lt Governor also directed for activating war rooms immediately, besides ensuring effective functionality of COVID help-lines and keeping joint enforcement teams on the job.

He instructed the nodal officers to ensure smooth coordination in providing COVID kits and other assistance to people in need.

"We should be fully prepared to tackle the surge in cases. The existing decentralized system at the Panchayat level should be made functional for immediate medical attention", he observed.