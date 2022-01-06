Amid an unprecedented spike in COVID cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has cancelled leaves of all employees of the health department with immediate effect to ensure the availability of adequate staff to face any situation.

As per an order issued by the Director Health Services, Jammu, leaves of all Health staff including doctors, paramedics, and other officials have been cancelled in view of a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the Jammu division.

As per the order, directions have been issued to all Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents not to grant leave, except for Medical and Emergency conditions, to health care workers with immediate effect.

Over a dozen doctors tested positive

During the last two days, over a dozen doctors and 21 members of the paramedical staff have been tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, a consultant and 18 paramedics have tested COVID positive at Narayana Hospital Kakryal in Reasi district.

Three nurses were found infected in Super Speciality Hospital Jammu. After three paramedical staff members were tested positive, Medical Superintendent Dr. Manoj Chalotra ordered limiting the OPD to 50 patients and made COVID test mandatory for all surgeries.

Reports said that nearly a dozen doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and peripheries including a Physician at Bishnah hospital, a Medical Officer of Roop Nagar, and a Nodal Officer in the CMO Office Jammu.

Doctors, paramedical staff re-deployed at DRDO hospital

Within two months after repatriating doctors to their native department of the Directorate of Health Services, authorities in the Health Department re-deployed these doctors at 500-bedded DRDO hospital set-up during the second wave of Coronavirus.

"The doctors, who have been recalled recently from COVID hospital, Jammu vide Government order Number 704-JK (HME) of 2021 dated November 11, 2021, and are awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, shall also report to Incharge Medical Superintendent, 500-bedded COVID hospital for further duties," read an order issued by the Health Department.

On November 11, authorities had repatriated doctors deployed from peripheral areas at 500-bedded DRDO hospital Jammu after a decline in COVID-19 cases in the division.

Principal Government Medical College Jammu Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma told that 500-bedded DRDO hospital has been made fully functional with the deployment of 50 doctors and the rest of the necessary staff of para-medical staff and others.

Five more students of Mata Vaishno Devi University tested positive

Five more students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) were tested COVID-19 positive during ongoing testing in the campus of the University at Katra in Reasi district. A total of 180 students have been tested positive during the ongoing testing on the campus.

After some students developed COVID symptoms, testing has been started on the campus on December 31, 2021.

As reported earlier the district administration of Reasi has issued an alert after students of this university were tested positive for Coronavirus. Although the University has already been closed on January 1, when 30 students were tested positive, sampling is going on the campus.