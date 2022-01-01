Amid a spike in COVID cases during the last two days, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) to take measures to deal with a possible surge.

The Health Secretary advised them to initiate the process of setting up makeshift hospitals and constitute special teams to monitor patients in home isolation

The Union Health Secretary directed that all states and UTs should operationalize control rooms at district and sub-district levels and revisit the COVID dedicated health infrastructure.

India recorded a spike in daily COVID cases during the last two days. On Saturday India recorded 22,775 fresh Corona cases during the 24 hours. 406 deaths were also reported in the same time span pushing the toll to 4,81,486.

On Friday India registered 16,764 new Covid cases and 220 deaths.

The number of fresh COVID cases on Thursday was 13,154 which was 43% more than Wednesday when India registered 9,195 fresh cases.

Union Health Secretary emphasizes on up-gradation of health infrastructure

"In the context of the spread of Variant of Concern (VoC) i.e., Omicron, the world is currently reporting the highest ever surge in COVID-19 cases. In India, the case trajectory is also showcasing an upward trend with 16 764 cases reported on 31st December, the highest ever single-day rise in the past 70 days", the letter reads.

"Many developed nations are reporting a significant rise in new cases in the past few weeks, which indicates high transmissibility of the virus", he cautioned, adding, "therefore, it is imperative to re-emphasize the significance of timely and swift up-gradation of health infrastructure in all states and UTs, as highlighted in my previous letters, as well as multiple video conferences held by the centre with states. This becomes all the more important since with the sudden increase in cases, we may start seeing a stressed health infrastructure".

States advised to create makeshift hospitals

To address a potential surge in cases, with a view to ensuring preparedness, the states are advised to initiate the creation of field and makeshift hospitals to augment the availability of health infrastructure.

"This can be done with coordination with DRDO and CSIR as well as the private sector, corporations, NGOs, etc. This will aid the process of rapid creation of field hospitals or temporary hospital set-ups", the Home Secretary directed.

States may also consider leveraging hotel rooms and other accommodations linked with the COVID dedicated hospitals in the Government and private sector to cater to patients having mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, as was also done by some states during the earlier surge in cases.