Turkey-Syria toll reaches 9,638, freezing weather makes rescue efforts 'harder'

The body of a Indian, who went missing following the massive earthquake in Turkey, has been found under the rubble of hotel on Saturday, the Indian Embassy said, adding that it would be sent to India as early as possible.

"We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Vijay Kumar, an Indian missing in Turkey since the February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip," the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

As per sources, Vijay Kumar's body was identified with his tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands as his face was badly disfigured.

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows rescuers searching for survivors among the rubble of buildings destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Turkey.
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows rescuers searching for survivors among the rubble of buildings destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injured

Hailing from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, Vijay Kumar worked at Bengaluru-based Oxyplants India Private Ltd and was on a business trip to Turkey's Malatya and staying at a four star hotel there.

Rescuers carry out rescue operation with rescue dogs in Adiyaman, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. Earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria.
Rescuers carry out rescue operation with rescue dogs in Adiyaman, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 17,000, according to latest data.

His family said that his body would be flown to Istanbul and then it will arrive in New Delhi, and then Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from IANS)

