Three days after five journalists working in local newspapers of the Kashmir Valley resigned due to terror threats, intelligence agencies identified a Turkey-based terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) behind the campaign to dub genuine journalists as "informers of security forces".

As per reports of a news agency, LeT terrorist Mukthar Baba, who now operates from Turkey, is the mastermind behind putting out a hit list of genuine journalists after dubbing them as informers of security forces.

According to police, a First Information Report, or FIR, under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered and investigations have been launched after the emergence of the "hit-list".

"An intelligence assessment based on inputs from central intelligence agencies suggests that Baba visits Pakistan frequently from Turkey and is the kingpin in building and propagating a false narrative, grooming youngsters in the Valley for terrorism under the banner of The Resistance Front (TRF), which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)", the news agency reported.

Former jouranalist Mukthar Baba an associate of Musarat Alam

According to reports, Mukthar Baba remained affiliated with terror group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) during the early 1990s. He also remained associated with the Muslim League of radical leader Musarat Alam.

A resident of Srinagar, who is shifted to Nowgam before escaping to Ankara, Turkey, Baba is infamous for his coercive means to compel journalists and media outlets in the Valley to toe Pakistani and terror lines in reporting and opinions.

Baba had worked as a journalist with four Valley-based organizations earlier and is very familiar with the media environment in Kashmir.

Five journalists resigned due to terror threats

Fresh terrorist threats against journalists were issued over the last weekend on a social media platform. Those on the list are Editors of two prominent newspapers in Kashmir.

