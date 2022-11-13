Continuing attacks on the migrant labourers, terrorists on Saturday evening injured two workers from Uttar Pradesh in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The migrant workers were attacked in the Rakh Momin area of Anantnag.

Reports said that on Saturday evening terrorists fired upon two non-local labourers. Both received bullet wounds and were subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment in serious conditions.

According to unconfirmed reports, identities of the injured workers have been established as Chootu Parshad of Gorakhpur and Govind of Khushinagar Uttar Pradesh.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in the Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area is being cordoned off. Further details shall follow.", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Reports said senior police officers rushed to the spot after getting information about the terror attack on migrant labourers in Anantnag. Additional forces also rushed to start a search operation to track down the terrorists involved in this incident.

Second attack on migrant labourers in ten days in Anantnag

Saturday evening was the second attack on migrant labourers in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Earlier on November 4, terrorists shot at and grievously injured two migrant workers in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The migrant workers – one from Bihar and another from Nepal – were shot at a private school where they were working.

Police have identified the injured workers as Bekku Ram, a resident of Bihar, and Tej Bahadur of Nepal.

This year, terrorists have carried out a series of attacks on workers from outside Kashmir and also the members of the minority community. In the last one year, 10 non-local workers including a bank manager have been killed by the terrorists while over a dozen have been injured.

On October 18, two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade at non-locals in the Herman area of the Shopian district.

The non-local labourers were identified as Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar. Both the victims are residents of the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar were attacked by terrorists when they were asleep in a tin shed. As many as five labourers were sleeping in a shed when a hand grenade was lobbed inside the shed.