Killed in a fierce encounter by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, the dreaded Pakistani terrorist Kamran Bhai alias Hanees of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit tried to make two minor students of Madrasa as "human shield".

The Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said that Pakistani terrorist was hiding in a Madrasa so he tried to make some inmates of the Madrasa as "human shields".

"Based on specific inputs provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Madrasa Darul Uloom Khalid Walid in village Kaprein, Shopian, a joint cordon, and search operation was launched in the area by the Indian Army and J&K Police on November 11 at about 1:00 AM", the defence spokesperson said.

"Maintaining surprise, multiple small teams converged towards the target area thereby sealing all possible escape routes. Special care was taken during the clearance of the target area as it included the Madrasa having the presence of three teachers and 31 students. It was also made sure that the Masjid in the proximity of the area was not used by the terrorist to take refuge and due restrain was exercised to prevent any damage to the Masjid and Madarsa during the operation", he said.

OGWs reveal the location of Pak terrorist during interrogation

According to the defence spokesperson, interrogation of some suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) by Jammu and Kashmir Police revealed the presence of a terrorist inside the Madrasa, who at around 06:10 AM came out and fired indiscriminately on the troops in an attempt to escape.

In retaliation, the precision fire was brought down by security forces resulting in the neutralization of the terrorist. One AK series rifle and other warlike stores were recovered from the terrorist.

According to police, the neutralized terrorist has been identified as Kamran Bhai @ Hanees, a resident of Pakistan affiliated with JeM.

Two kids were found tied to the pillars after the encounter

During the detailed search of the Madarsa, two young kids of around 11 yrs age, who were tied up to the pillars with rope probably to be used as a human shield by the dreaded Pakistani terrorist were elated to be rescued by the Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The terrorist was also involved in various nefarious activities in the area including terrorizing the locals of the area and recruiting the gullible youth. His elimination will bring increased peace to the area and stymie the recruitment of local youth into terrorism.