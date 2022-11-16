Calling upon troops to remain extra vigilant to protect the boundaries of the nation, the Additional Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Western Command, P V Rama Sastry on Wednesday lauded efforts of the soldiers in foiling the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

He interacted with the troops deployed along the International border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir during his three-day tour in this region. Sastry on the last day of his three-day tour of the Jammu frontier visited Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar sectors along the border in the Rajouri district.

He was briefed about the complexities of management, overall deployment of BSF, and domination plan under the prevailing security scenario.

While examing operational preparedness, the ADG BSF applauded the professional acumen of troops in safeguarding the border in such stringent conditions. He hailed the relentless efforts of the BSF in successfully foiling all evil designs of the anti-national elements, the spokesperson said.

Drone activities- the biggest challenge for BSF

The ADG was briefed about the security situation, including challenges related to drone activities and smuggling, along the International Border here with Pakistan.

The Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General Jammu Frontier D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the ADG on the critical aspects, including those related to security, of the IB.

He described the general security scenario of the area covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the border.

Boora also informed Sastry about the challenges being faced by the BSF, including tunnelling, drone activities, and cross-border smuggling by the anti-national elements.