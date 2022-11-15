A comprehensive search operation is underway in border areas of Jammu district after the recovery of two Improvised Explosive Devises (IEDs) which were planted near the police post in the Mandal area of Tawi Island.

According to reports, late Monday night, Jammu and Kashmir Police detected two IEDs near the Phallian Mandal police post near Jammu. Hidden inside a black backpack, both explosive devices were later defused by the bomb disposal squad of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Two IEDs with timers were found inside a black coloured backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post late Monday evening. They were later defused by the bomb disposal squad," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said.

"A patrolling party of Police Post Phallian Mandal under the jurisdiction of Satwari Police Station in Jammu found a black coloured backpack lying in a suspicious manner adjacent to Police Post. The area has been cordoned and the technical team has been called in for an examination of the suspicious bag", the SSP earlier informed.

IEDs likely to be dropped by Pakistani drones

The Phallian Mandal area is in close vicinity to the International Border (IB) with Pakistan so there is the possibility that IEDs were dropped through drones.

The drone dropping isn't ruled out as the area is close to the International Border, police said. In the past too, police and security forces have recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives brought in by terrorists from across the border in this belt.

On August 18, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone from Toph village of Phallian Mandal area.

On the disclosure of the Pakistani terrorist namely Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim, who was lodged in Kot-Bhalwal Jail of Jammu, police recovered a packet of arms, ammunition, and explosives from Toph village (near the International Border) in Phallian Mandal area.

On October 3, 2021, an arms consignment dropped by a drone from Pakistan was recovered by police near the International Border here.

The recovery made from the dropped packet included an AK assault rifle, three magazines, 30 rounds, and a telescope. The recovery was made from the Sounjana village of Phalain Mandal, about six km from the IB.

Villagers informed police about a humming sound and the dropping of a payload by a suspected drone from Pakistan.