Tension flared up in the border belt of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir after the recovery of an aircraft-shaped balloon in Pakistani flag colours in the Ghagwal area on late Sunday evening.

Although nothing has been found in the balloon, tension gripped border-dwellers because this belt is witnessing repeated intrusion of Pakistan-controlled drones during the last six months to drop arms and narcotics.

Reports said that "BHN" was written on the Pakistan-flag-coloured balloon found near a petrol pump in the Ghagwal area of the Samba district. The petrol pump is located near International Border.

Panic-stricken employees of the petroleum pump immediately informed the police about the mysterious balloon. The police took the balloon in their possession after the security personnel at the petrol pump spotted it around 10 pm and informed the police about it.

A security person at the petrol pump told the police that a white and green colored balloon was lying in the petrol pump area. When the security person inspected the balloon he found certain words written in Urdu and identified the Pakistani flag over it.

Second mysterious balloon recovered in this month

Repeated recovery of such mysterious balloons has created fear and panic among locals.

Earlier on November 2, a balloon in the shape of an airplane was recovered along the International Border in the Nadd area of the Samba district. The balloon was in green and white colour having a crescent moon and star of the Pakistani flag printed on it. BHN and emirates were written on the balloon with some text in the Urdu language.

On October 8, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered one suspicious balloon recovered near the International Border in Kathua district.

Earlier this year in March also, a balloon in the shape of an aircraft with a "PIA" mark was seized in the Samba district. Notably, PIA is the acronym for Pakistan International Airlines. The PIA-marked balloon was recovered from Sarna village.