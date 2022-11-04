The cache of arms dropped by Pakistan near the International Border (IB) in the R S Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir was meant for some terror outfits of Punjab to revive terrorism in the neighboring state.

A UK-based over-ground worker of a proscribed terror outfit of Punjab has coordinated and masterminded the whole design of collecting arms consignment through Pakistan and supplying the same to some Khalistani terrorists of Punjab.

"Arms recovered near the R S Pura have no connection with terror outfits of Kashmir. The consignment was dropped by Pakistani drones for some terrorists of Punjab", a source in the Police said and added that higher-ups of J&K Police are in touch with the Punjab counterparts to thoroughly investigate the case.

As reported earlier, Jammu Police on Sunday arrested two persons and recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition dropped through a drone near the border in the R S Pura sector.

As per the police, the consignment was dropped from across the border on the intervening night of October 27 and 28 at Baspur Bangla area of R S Pura through a Pakistani drone.

Two terrorist couriers namely Chander Bose of Doda and Shamsher Singh of Camp Gole Gujaral Jammu were arrested by the police. The duo was in touch with Balvinder Singh of Jammu, who is now settled in the UK.

Recoveries made from their possession include four pistols with eight magazines and 47 rounds. This is the fourth cache of drone consignment by Jammu Police this year.

UK-based Balvandir is coordinating between Pakistan and Punjab terror outfits

During initial questioning, both the arrested persons informed the police that Balvinder Singh alias Babloo is coordinating between agencies of Pakistan and some terror outfits of Punjab to revive terrorism.

A native of Jammu, Balvinder Singh is settled in London and working as an overground worker of a banned terror group in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have already set up four special teams to question family members and relatives of Balvinder Singh to collect some evidence of his involvement in terror activities.

Reports said cops conducted raids at the residence of Balvinder Singh's brother's house in the Sainik Colony area of Jammu city. "Some relatives of Balvinder Singh were called at R S Pura police station for questioning", sources said.

According to police records, before moving to the UK, Balwinder Singh was a property dealer in Jammu. He along with Shamsher Singh of Gole Gujral camp were partners in this business.

Another accused Chander Bose of Doda is a notorious narcotic smuggler who frequently visits Punjab to supply drugs.