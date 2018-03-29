An Indigo flight 6E 7117 from Tirupati to Hyderabad suffered a tire burst during its landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Wednesday (March 28).

The incident took place at around 10.25 pm. The low-cost carrier flight was carrying 73 passengers and 4 crew members. All the passengers and crew members on board are safe, ANI reported.

Following the incident, six flights were diverted to nearby Bengaluru and Chennai airports and the runway of the Hyderabad airport was temporary shutdown, The Times of India reported.

Indigo issued a statement soon after the incident, "All passengers of flight 6E 7117 have disembarked and taken with luggage to the arrival hall. IndiGo staff is taking care of them. ATR 72 is currently in a process to be removed to the parking bay."

Among the passengers on board was Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress member and south Indian actress Roja.

International Business Times India contacted IndiGo on the issue and is awaiting a response.

In a similar incident just a few hours apart, another IndiGo flight 6E-7204 from Bengaluru to Vijayawada skidded off the runway while landing in Vijayawada. All the passengers on board are safe.

In a statement issued by IndiGo on the issue, it said "IndiGo flight 6E-7204, VGA ATR 72-600, from Bangalore to Vijayawada experienced a skid during landing. A skid on the tail bumper is acceptable under ATR operational envelop. No maintenance was required & aircraft was cleared for operations after inspection."

Passengers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction over Indigo's involvement in recent incidents.

@sureshpprabhu sir indigo airlines is coming up with lot of issues 10 day before also I had informed about service issue and today simply they say flight canceled I am requesting them for alternate arrangement but no response @IndiGo6E — arvindjoshi (@arvindjoshi2000) March 29, 2018

Indigo flights sucks!!! Flights are never on time.. Such an inconvenience!! This is the second time took an Indigo flight and my entire schedule for the day is ruined! #indigoairlines — Aditi Bhattacharjya (@aditibhattacha5) March 29, 2018