While Kashmir Valley is passing through the 45-day harsh chill period of Chillaikalan, the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonmarg area of the Union Territory heated the political atmosphere.

The intense debate that was generated just after the speech of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah continued on the second successive day as leaders of both the ruling National Conference and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) exchanged barbs.

Difference between a shortsighted politician & a true statesman. In 2003 then BJP PM Vajpayee during his visit to Srinagar showed great faith in Mufti sahab’s vision of peace with dignity even though PDP had a mere 16 MLAs. Today our CM despite 50 MLAs did everything to appease &… pic.twitter.com/9I4zlNL37E — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 13, 2025

"Difference between a shortsighted politician and a true statesman. In 2003 then BJP Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee during his visit to Srinagar showed great faith in Mufti Sahab's vision of peace with dignity even though PDP had a mere 16 MLAs. Today our Chief Minister despite 50 MLAs did everything to appease and normalize Delhi's unilateral actions in August 2019 that cleaved and robbed J&K of its special status", Mehbooba Mufti posted on her social media post after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's speech during the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel.

"Omar Sahab used to criticize Prime Minister Modi, but today suddenly everything changed. We were hopeful that Omar Sahab would talk about the abrogation of Article 370, but he did not. People are disappointed by this. Today he talked about all those things that the BJP used to talk about. He did this just to impress the PM...Omar Sahab wants to promote the BJP narrative in Jammu Kashmir. He is playing the role of BJP wants to play", Waheed Parra, PDP MLA from Pulwama, and the party's youth wing president reacted.

Omar praises PM for free, fair assembly elections in J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for free and fair assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Praising the Prime Minister for fulfilling the promises of conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said people were happy with the installation of a popular government.

The historic event of the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel also turned out to be a positive step towards the growing warmth between the National Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Amid the harsh 40-day Chillaikalan season in Jammu and Kashmir with heavy snowfall, a different kind of thaw is taking place between Delhi and Srinagar.

At the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared the stage for the first time, signaling a warming of relations.

As Omar Abdullah heaped praise on the Prime Minister, and Modi reciprocated with thoughtful remarks that highlighted their budding camaraderie.

In his address, CM Omar Abdullah applauded PM Modi's leadership, drawing attention to the Prime Minister's efforts to bridge divides. "On Yoga Day, you spoke about ending the distance between hearts and between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir," said Abdullah.

"You have proven this with your work. You told the people of Jammu and Kashmir that elections would be held soon, and within four months, the promise was fulfilled. Now, our hearts tell us that Narendra Modi will soon restore the state's status as well".

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing peace along the Pakistan border, emphasizing the significant strides made under his leadership.

"The peace we see today is a result of the efforts of the Central government, and for that, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are grateful", Omar said.

Omar Abdullah thanked the Prime Minister for visiting Kashmir in the cold weather and said, "We hope that you will come again and again, and join in our happiness."

The Chief Minister further noted the peace established along the borders under the Prime Minister's leadership, which has transformed far-flung areas.

"This peace has brought transformation to remote regions like Machil, Gurez, and Keran. Whether in development or tourism, these areas are witnessing remarkable changes. The number of tourists visiting these places is beyond imagination, and we expect it to grow further."