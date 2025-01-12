IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday endorsed the views of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the opening of the Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonmarg area of Kashmir.

"I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy", the Prime Minister posted on his social media handle in response to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's earlier post on the opening of the Z-Morh tunnel.

Earlier Chief Minister posted "Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce".

Chief Minister also posted some photos from the air of the area around the tunnel.

Prime Minister is set to inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel on 13 January, all security arrangements are in place across Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the Prime Minister's visit.

Strategic tunnel to ensure round the year connectivity and boost the tourism potential of Sonamarg: Omar

Ahead of the formal inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted an extensive review of arrangements at the project site in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district.

The Chief Minister inspected the tunnel tubes and interacted with the engineers and workers involved in the construction of the project, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in completing this vital infrastructure.

He also visited the venue where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering and formally dedicate the project to the nation. Reflecting on the region's tourism potential, CM Abdullah reiterated his vision of positioning Ganderbal as a premier winter sports destination.

He emphasized that the Sonamarg Tunnel would not only ensure all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg but also supplement Gulmarg as another skiing and winter sports destination, unlocking new avenues for tourism and economic growth.

The Sonamarg Tunnel is a significant milestone in improving connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, ensuring all-weather access to Sonamarg and enhancing the region's economic and tourism prospects.