Amid a war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress during the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed his concern over the lack of clarity regarding the status of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. He questioned whether the alliance was limited to the Lok Sabha elections only or if its objectives extended beyond that.

Interacting with media persons in the complex of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, where a three-day orientation programme for newly elected MLAs began today, Omar Abdullah admitted that there was still confusion regarding the INDIA bloc's status.

"There is no clarity on the agenda, programme, and leadership of the INDIA alliance," he said, adding, "After the Lok Sabha elections, no meeting has been called to discuss these issues."

Omar Abdullah suggested that the leadership of the INDIA bloc should convene a meeting to resolve the uncertainty about the opposition's alliance. He noted that if the alliance was intended solely for the parliamentary elections, it should conclude after achieving its objective. However, if it extends to assembly elections, the parties involved must work together.

Reaction to Delhi Assembly elections

When asked why the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to contest the Delhi Assembly elections separately despite being part of the INDIA alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, he clarified: "I cannot comment on the Delhi polls. We have nothing to do with the Delhi elections. It depends on the political parties on the ground and how they prepare their strategies against the BJP in the elections."

Referring to AAP's victories in two successive Assembly elections in Delhi, he said, "The people of Delhi will have to decide how they want to move forward."

United Front against BJP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc was formed to present a united front against the BJP. However, Omar Abdullah questioned the alliance's long-term strategy, emphasizing the need for clarity and a concrete approach.

Emphasis on the relevance of the alliance

He stressed that if the opposition parties genuinely wish to challenge the BJP, they must adopt a clear and united strategy for both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Omar Abdullah also suggested that discussions are necessary to establish the alliance's direction and objectives, enabling better coordination and cooperation among political parties.

His comments come at a time when opposition parties are challenging the Congress's leadership within the INDIA bloc.

Earlier Criticism of Congress's hegemony

Last month, Omar Abdullah had questioned the Congress's dominance in leading the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. He also echoed the BJP's concerns about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Omar Abdullah criticized the Congress's inconsistent stance, highlighting how the party celebrates victories achieved through the same EVMs it questions when faced with unfavorable results.

"When you get a hundred-plus Members of Parliament using the same EVMs and celebrate that as a victory for your party, you can't, a few months later, claim that the EVMs are unreliable simply because the results are not in your favor," Abdullah remarked in an interview with a news agency.