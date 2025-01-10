In a historic step towards bringing transparency and accountability in governance, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday launched the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information (RTI) Online Portal.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched this portal at the Civil Secretariat, marking a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability in governance. This initiative made J&K one of the few Union Territories to adopt a digital platform for filing and processing RTI applications, marking a transformative step in facilitating citizen access to information.

The launch event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Cabinet Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, and Javed Ahmad Dar. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, administrative secretaries, and senior officers were also present.

In his address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the officers involved in developing the portal, emphasizing its transformative potential in simplifying the RTI application process for citizens.

"This initiative will provide easy access to government information under the RTI Act, empowering citizens with a faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient mechanism," he stated.

The Chief Minister also urged the concerned authorities to ensure widespread publicity of the initiative so that citizens across Jammu and Kashmir become aware of its benefits.

A shift from manual to online applications

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the portal introduces a shift from manual to online RTI applications. This transition enables citizens to submit RTI requests, track their status, and receive responses electronically, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices.

Earlier, the Secretary-General Administration Department (GAD), M. Raju, delivered a presentation on the portal's features, highlighting its accessibility, convenience, speed of processing, cost efficiency, and role in promoting accountability.

He outlined the portal's key functionalities, including its user-friendly interface, streamlined RTI workflow, and robust documentation features.

A unique feature of the portal is the issuance of a registration number to applicants via SMS and email for future reference, enabling easy tracking of RTI applications.

The portal integrates 61 government departments, 272 nodal officers/public authorities, 720 First Appellate Authorities (FAAs), and 3,419 Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) and Public Information Officers (PIOs), ensuring comprehensive coverage and making the citizens informed about the activities of the Government.

Omar earlier announced the rolling out first online RTI portal

Within a month after Omar Abdullah Chief Minister took oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir on November 27, 2024, announced the rollout of an online Right to Information (RTI) portal.

Key Features of the RTI Portal

The portal will serve as a centralized digital platform, providing a comprehensive database of RTI applications and appeals across all government departments. The system will enable citizens to: