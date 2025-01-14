Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would fulfill the promises he had made to the people of his region during the International Yoga Day function in Srinagar in June 2024.

Addressing a gathering in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, Omar Abdullah reminded the Prime Minister of the restoration of statehood promise.

"During the International Yoga Day function at Srinagar in June 2024, Prime Minister had made three promises with the people of Jammu and Kashmir", Omar Abdullah said, adding, "Two promises have been fulfilled within six months while one promise is yet to be fulfilled".

"Prime Minister had promised free and fair Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, bridging the emotional distance between Delhi and the inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir, and restoring statehood", the Chief Minister recalled, adding, "first two promises have been fulfilled while the promise of statehood has to be fulfilled".

"We hope that the Prime Minister will soon fulfill the promise made during the Yoga Day event in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir will soon take its place as a state in the country," Omar said.

Not only heart distance but also the distance from Delhi also got reduced: Omar

Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Modi for conducting elections in the state and said that the elections were conducted very peacefully and there was no rigging.

Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, he said that the Prime Minister kept his point and elections were held within four months.

"You gave the people of Jammu a chance to choose their government. The credit for this goes to you, your team, and the Election Commission," the Chief Minister said.

Inauguration of tunnel will change destiny of people

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the people in Sonamarg had been waiting for this tunnel for a long time. Because of this tunnel, now people will not need to leave Sonamarg and come to lower areas in winter.

"There will be tourism here 12 months of the year. We will be able to develop Sonamarg as a winter tourism. Omar Abdullah said.

"Unfortunately, in the last 35-37 years, thousands of people sacrificed their lives for the progress of this country, for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar cabinet passed resolution on restoration of statehood

The Omar Abdullah cabinet, in its first meeting, had passed a resolution calling for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in its original form.

After the resolution was cleared by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited New Delhi and met the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, and other leaders. He handed them copies of the resolution and demanded the early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir."

On this happy occasion, I would like to thank you that you came here in this intense cold and inaugurated the Z Morh tunnel. The weather is also favorable, as not a single cloud is there and the sun is shining bright. There is no lack of warmth in our hearts," Omar told PM Modi at today's function.

"We hope that you keep coming to Jammu and Kashmir and participate in our happiness," added Omar.

The Sonamarg Tunnel is seen as a major step forward for the region's development, offering not just a boost to tourism but also a reminder of the ongoing commitment to peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.