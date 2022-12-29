Tunisha Sharma's suicide has shocked the nation. After a complaint filed by her mother, Tunisha's ex-boyfriend, Sheezan Khan has been detained and kept in police custody. The actor was recently taken to Vasai court where he was seen been dragged from police jeep towards the court. What shocked the netizens even more is how the actor was dragged barefoot.

Social media reacts

Social media has lashed out at the police for meting out such harsh treatment to him. "He is not even convicted yet," lashed out one user. "He is barefoot," write another social media user. "Inhumane, he is not a prisoner," commented a netizen.

"Why treat him like a criminal?" asked another netizen. "No shoes or anything ? Such an inhuman way to treat anybody," one person commented. "So sad to treat him so badly without proof . This is not justice .. this is cruelty," commented another person.

Sheezan's family releases statement

Tunisha's mother filed a complaint against Sheezan, her Alibaba co-star and ex-boyfriend for abetment of suicide. Tunisha, who was just 20 was found hanging in her makeup room on December 24. Sheezan was Tunisha's Alibaba co-star.

"To everyone who's been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case - please allow our family privacy in this grave situation...We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai Police through all the procedures," Sheezan's family said in a statement.

"We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now," the statement further read.