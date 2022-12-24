Actress Tunisha Sharma who plays the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul which airs on SAB TV was found dead-on sets of her show in Vasai, Mumbai on Saturday.

According to media reports, the actress attempted suicide today (December 24) on the sets of her TV show. She hung herself to a fan in one of the makeup rooms.

While certain media reports state that Tunisha was shooting on set on Saturday and went on break. She reportedly went to the bathroom. And her body was recovered from inside the bathroom area.

Tunisha was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared that she was no more. She was just 20 years old.

Police haven't confirmed the cause of death

Police have recovered her body but it has not been confirmed yet whether it is a case of suicide or not.

Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul show stars Sheezan Khan in the lead role and also Sayantani Ghosh as Sim Sim.

The actress has always been quite active on her social media. Tunisha's last Instagram story is from her makeup room where she is getting ready for the shot.

The Instagram story video posted by her is of today. Take a look

Professional front

The 20-year-old actress began her career with the historical show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was also part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Not just TV shows, the actress also worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. In both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, Tunisha Sharma played the role of young Katrina Kaif. She also had a cameo in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3.

She was also part of Baar Baar Dekho. She shared the screen with Vidya Balan in Kahaani 2.