The entertainment industry has lost yet another gem. In a piece of shocking news, it has been reported that veteran actress Rajeeta Kochhar who was part of several Bollywood films and Indian television shows passed away on December 23, in Mumbai.

Rajeeta Kochhar passes away due to renal failure

The popular actress Rajeeta Kochhar passed away due to renal failure on Friday, December 23 in Mumbai, reports said.

The actress is known for television shows namely, Tantra, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Hatim, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She also featured in films like Piya Ka Ghar and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Confirming the news, Rajeeta Kochhar's niece Nupur Kampani told TOI, "She had a brain stroke in September last year, following which she suffered from paralysis. However, she gradually got better but on Tuesday (December 20), she complained of breathlessness and stomach pain.

So, we got her admitted to a hospital. Her health deteriorated yesterday, and she had to be put on a ventilator. She passed away around 10.15 pm."

Talking about her last conversation with Rajeeta Kochhar, Nupur shared with TOI, "When I met her in the evening (December 23), she held my hand and thanked me for everything. I told her that she had to live for me, and she gave me a thumbs up. That was the last conversation we had. I feel she knew that she was going."

Rajeeta Kochhar is survived by her husband Rajesh Kochhar and daughter Kapisha, who is settled in the US.