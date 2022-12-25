In a shocking turn of events TV actress, Tunisha Sharma who plays the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul which airs on SAB TV died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial on December 24.

Police confirm that the actress died by suicide

The police further said they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

It is also reported that without informing the police, the body of the 20-year-old actor was removed from its spot, where it was found hanging. The police will investigate the matter from all angles.

Probe underway

Mumbai police will be interrogating each and everyone present on the set. According to the police, no suicide note has been found.

Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul show stars Sheezan Khan in the lead role and Sayantani Ghosh as Sim Sim.

Speaking to the media, police said, "Tunisha Sharma, the protagonist of the SAB TV's show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul has committed suicide by hanging herself. Suicide. The actress's mother has lodged a complaint against Tunisha's co-star Sheezan Khan, alleging that he provoked her to take this drastic step.

Police say that they are investigating the matter.

Tunisha Sharma was active on Instagram hours before her death. Hours before attempting suicide the actress shared a video on her Instagram story, apparently from her make-up room where she is seen getting for the shot.

Celebs pay tribute to the actor

From Karan Kundraa to Karanvir Bohra, TV celebs pay heartfelt tribute to the actress.

I am totally heart broken. This is really horrible. A 20 Yrs old girl, who had a good career graph suddenly commits suicide? While She was ready for the shoot on the set. Agar Woh Aapki Beti Hoti Toh? This needs to be investigated properly without any pressure?#TunishaSharma — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 24, 2022

Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti ?? it’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) December 24, 2022

Sheezan her boyfriend posted this in a while. Why the description contains may delete later?

Something is wrong.

ॐ शांति। ?#TunishaSharma pic.twitter.com/KyI5LBciW5 — hritik gupta (@its_kitty_12) December 24, 2022

Tunisha Sharma's mortal remains taken for postmortem

The video of Tunisha Sharma's mortal remains taken for post-mortem has surfaced online. Reportedly, her best friend Kanwar Dhillon was also seen at the hospital.

Professional front

The 20-year-old actress began her career with the historical show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was also part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Not just TV shows, the actress also worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. In both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, Tunisha Sharma played the role of young Katrina Kaif. She also had a cameo in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3.