Bigg Boss season 16 has managed to entertain its viewers with their constant fights and arguments. However, Shalin Bhanot's constant rant for chicken has made him a subject of trolls. For the unversed, as per the contestant, he has a health issue for which he needs to consume 250 gms of protein daily and thus the makers have been providing food to him as per requirement.

Shalin calls Gautam 'Janani' during nomination task

In the latest episode, Shalin was seen fighting with co-contestant Gautam Vig during nomination task and while the task was going on the 'Naagin' actor referred to Gautam as 'Janani', 'Auraat' and 'Kamzor'. Gautam Vig has also responded to him.

However, Shalin's comment did not go down well with the audience and many celebrities, including former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Rajiv Adatia have called out Shalin Bhanot. In response to those comments, Gauahar Khan said that it is degrading to see women being referred to as the weaker sex on the show.

Now, Urvashi Dholakia has tweeted about the incident and wrote, "Mr.SHALIN BHANOT.. I'm a WOMAN. That's all I have to say! tum bas chicken khao, Women have work to do!"

"Aurat kabhi Kamzor nai hoti!"

Meanwhile, Rajeev Adatia, who was a part of Bigg Boss 15, said that it was unthinkable to see how Shalin Bhanot referred to women as the weaker sex.

He said, "They way Shalin Said to Gautam "Khamzor Aurat" seriously not done! Any by the way Aurat kabhi Kamzor nai hoti!They are stronger then all of us men put together!They carry a child for 9 months men couldn't even imagine! They are the most strongest in every way! #bb16".

Well, what's you take on the same? Let us know in the comments section below.