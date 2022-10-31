https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/776672/bigg-boss-16-who-highest-paid-contestant-this-season.jpg IBTimes IN

Bigg Boss is one of India's most popular reality shows and is often considered to be a game changer for artists' career as each contestant of the show gets the limelight. And, that's exactly what may happen with Abdu Rozik.

Instagram

Abdu no more in Top 3?

On October 1, the 16th season of Salman Khan's show got premiered on national television. Ever since then, Savriqul Muhammadroziqi, who is popularly known as Abdu Rozik, from Tajikistan is seen to be gaining the attention of the viewers as well as the contestant most because of his innocent behaviour. So far in the house, he is looking no less than a little cute child.

In the latest episode, even Salman Khan was seen praising Abdu for showing his real and positive side to the audience instead of getting into heated arguments and baseless debates inside the house. But it seems competition is quite tough inside the Bigg Boss house and Abdu is reportedly no longer in the Top 3 of the show.

Instagram

According to the new rank of contestants by Bigg Boss Tak, a Twitter page which is dedicated to Bigg Boss and other reality shows, 'Udaariyan' star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has topped the list followed by Marathi Bigg Boss winner Shiv Thakare and 'Udaariyan' male lead Ankit Gupta.

Not only this, the world's smallest singer has also failed to secure a position in top 3 in a recent list given by another Bigg Boss' social media page titled 'The Real Khabri'. Meanwhile, the bottom three contestants are Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot.

Here's the list of contestants according to their rank:

Priyanka Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

Ankit Gupta

Abdu Rozik

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Archana Gautam

MC Stan

Tina Datta

Gautam Vig

Gori Nagori

Sajid Khan

Soundarya Sharma

Shalin Bhanot