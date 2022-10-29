Bigg Boss is one of India's most popular reality shows and is often considered to be a game changer for artists' career as each contestant of the show gets the limelight. And, that's exactly what may happen with Abdu Rozik.

On October 1, the 16th season of Salman Khan's show got premiered on national television. Ever since then, Savriqul Muhammadroziqi, who is popularly known as Abdu Rozik, from Tajikistan is seen to be gaining the attention of the viewers as well as the contestant most because of his innocent behaviour. So far in the house, he is looking no less than a little cute child.

Abdu Rozik to leave the show?

In the latest episode, even Salman Khan was seen praising Abdu for showing his real and positive side to the audience instead of getting into heated arguments and baseless debates inside the house. However, the fact remains that he is one of the nominated contestants of this week along with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare.

Soon after the nominations, Abdu was seen to be upset with his housemates as he didn't expect them to nominate him. On the other hand, the housemates justified that they have nominated him as they think that he is liked by everyone and will not be voted out.

Will Salman Khan send him in secret room?

In a dramatic twist, the latest promo of the upcoming episodes, shows Salmangiving an order to Abdu to come out of the house immediately. Now, the question is will Abdu be moved to the secret room? The housemates also seem to be in shock after Salman's order to Abdu as the host himself said that Abdu was the only contestant in the Bigg Boss show who was playing the game without any filter.

Meanwhile, there are reports that there will be no elimination this week as Gori Nagori, who was believed to have got the least number of votes, has received good votes and wasn't the least-voted contestant.